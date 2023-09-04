Owen Fairclough: Further arrest linked to man's footpath murder
- Published
Police investigating the alleged murder of a man found dead on a country path in Derbyshire have made a further arrest.
Owen Fairclough, 21, was found dead near Risley Lane, Breaston, on 23 June.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender, and has since been released on bail, Derbyshire Police said.
Three men, who have been charged with murder, appeared in court last month and have been remanded in prison.
The trio are due to appear at Derby Crown Court in October.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.