Nottingham: Suspicious package removed amid investigation
Investigations are ongoing after a suspicious package was discovered in a building, police said.
Police closed off Bull Close Road, in Lenton, Nottingham, at about 10:30 BST on Monday.
About 50 people were evacuated from the building as a precaution, but police said they did not believe there was a wider risk to the public.
Emergency services have left the scene and the package has since been removed, said Nottinghamshire Police.
