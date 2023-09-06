Spondon: Calls to close 'unsafe' pedestrian tunnel rejected
Calls to tackle antisocial behaviour by closing a pedestrian tunnel in Derby have been rejected.
Residents have claimed the best way to solve problems, like drug-taking, drinking and nuisance motorbike riding, near the Arnhem Terrace Tunnel in Spondon, is to shut it permanently.
However National Highways, which owns the route under the A52 Brian Clough Way, said it would remain open.
It plans to continue with proposals previously set out to stop the issues.
Residents told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) they feared antisocial behaviour would only get worse in the winter months with youths gathering in the area.
A written message sent to LDRS said: "We are concerned that as the nights draw in and become colder and wetter, the teenagers will congregate in bigger groups inside and around the tunnel entrance.
"It is a dry, light place for them to come together, smoke cannabis and drink alcohol."
The message added: "You can't walk your dogs through because of broken glass and you don't want to walk through with your children because of the same reason.
"We need this closing for good and the sooner the better."
A National Highways spokesperson said: "We have no plans to close the tunnel but we continue to develop our scheme to install new anti-vandal LED lighting within it."
It said it was working with Derby City Council to make the tunnel look and feel safer.
Proposed improvements include new and improved lighting, cleaning and re-painting, new thorny planting to stop people climbing the tunnel and new bollards.
Extra CCTV is also being considered.
Spondon councillor Chris Poulter said: "There is no prospect of this important thoroughfare being closed."
