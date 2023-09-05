Derby teacher denies sexual offences against minors
- Published
A teacher has appeared in court charged with sexual offences against two minors.
Alex Withey, of Oulton Close, Derby, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assaulting a girl aged under 13 when he appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 31 August.
The 29-year-old was employed at Lakeside Primary Academy, in London Road, Alvaston.
He is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on 28 September.
Mr Withey has been released on conditional bail, and must not contact the alleged victims and six other named people, or have any unsupervised contact with anyone aged under 18.
In a statement, the Harmony Trust, which runs Lakeside Primary, said: "We confirm that a former member of staff has been charged following a police investigation into their conduct.
"That individual was suspended from work at the start of the police investigation and no longer works for The Harmony Trust.
"Given that there are ongoing criminal proceedings, it would be inappropriate for The Harmony Trust to comment further at this stage.
"The Harmony Trust takes the safeguarding, health and well-being of all its pupils very seriously and has robust procedures in place to protect them.
"Should any parents or carers of pupils at our academies have any concerns, we would ask them to contact the relevant academy directly."
