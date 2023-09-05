Derby: Man exposed himself to at railway station
Police are appealing for people who saw a man expose himself at Derby railway station to get in touch with them.
He entered the station shortly after 11:00 BST on Sunday and was reported to have exposed himself to several people on platform three.
A man was arrested shortly afterwards by British Transport Police, then released under investigation.
Officers would like witnesses to contact them to help with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 199 of 3 September.
