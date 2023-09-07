Derby children's mental health fears prompt investigation
An investigation into the state of children's mental health has been announced by Derby City Council.
It has been prompted by concerns over the impact of Covid-19 and other social factors, like falling family incomes.
Mental health charity Young Minds reported 67% of 13-25 year olds felt the pandemic would have a long-term negative effect on their mental health.
The investigation is due to report to the city council's cabinet in February 2024.
In a report to the children, young people and skills scrutiny review board, councillors were presented with the Young Minds survey, as well as NHS data showing in England, the percentage of children aged between seven and 16 with a probable mental disorder had risen from 12.1% in 2017 to 18% in 2022.
For young people aged between 17 and 19 there was also a significant increase - from 10% in 2017 to 25.7% in 2022.
While there was no direct statistical comparison, other indicators showed similar issues in Derby, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The number of children in low income families jumped from 17.7% in 2020-21 to 28.4% a year later - against a national average of 15.3%, the report said.
A city survey found 58% of 18 to 24-year-olds felt lonely often or some of the time, with 43% of the group saying their mental health was "poor" or "somewhat poor".
'Deep dive'
Contact between under-18s in Derby and NHS mental health, learning disabilities and autism services rose from 19.4% in 2019-20 to 27.3% in 2021-22.
Factors contributing to poor mental health for school pupils include physical illness, academic failure, socio-economic disadvantages and breakdown in family relationships.
City health bosses told the meeting these kind of of indicators showed a "worsening picture" when compared to the national average.
Councillors said they wanted a "deep dive" into children's mental health across the city, examining "if the way of managing schools is conducive to children's mental health and wellbeing".
The investigation will see a number of headteachers and leading figures within the local education sector interviewed.
The meeting heard it will "look at the structures of Derby's school systems and educational establishments and analyse what efforts are being made to improve the existing systems with the objective of improving mental health outcomes for pupils and students".
