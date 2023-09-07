Lioness Millie Bright set to receive Freewoman of Derbyshire honour
Millie Bright is set to receive an honour from her former local council.
Derbyshire County Council said it plans to make the England captain an Honorary Freewoman of the county, after the Lionesses reached the final of the Women's World Cup last month.
The Chelsea defender was born in Chesterfield and attended schools in Killamarsh and Eckington, it said.
Leader Barry Lewis said the honour was "just one small thing" the council could do to show its appreciation.
The proposal to give Bright the honour will be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday.
If councillors agree, it will be conferred at a later date, the authority said.
Amazing ambassadors
Mr Lewis said: "Following the extraordinary success of the England team at the World Cup we are proposing that Derbyshire's own Millie Bright be put forward to become an Honorary Freewoman of Derbyshire.
"The whole team are all amazing ambassadors for women in sport and I felt so proud to know that Millie, the captain, is from Derbyshire.
"I'm sure that all my fellow councillors will agree that putting Millie forward to become an Honorary Freewoman is just one small thing we can do to show her how much we appreciate all the team have done recently."
