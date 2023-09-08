Derby: High-rise plans to transform Eagle Market take step forward
Plans to transform the centre of Derby have taken a major step forward.
Derby City Council's planning committee has approved proposals to revamp the Derbion shopping centre and the surrounding area.
The scheme, which includes the demolition of Derby Theatre, could see 875 new homes built in 11 high-rise blocks, the tallest at 29 storeys.
However, the plans will now be referred to the government following an objection from Historic England.
The heritage watchdog warned the plans, proposed by shopping centre owner Derbion, would be "harmful" to the city's heritage assets with the tall buildings affecting the views from the southern end of the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site.
A Historic England spokesman told a planning committee meeting on Thursday that: "Derby deserves better".
'Quite run down'
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said some committee members also objected to the scheme because of the proposed buildings' height.
Other councillors said the scheme was exciting for the city as seven out of 10 voted in favour of the plans.
Planning officers said the scheme was an outline proposal at this stage with the final details, including building heights, yet to be confirmed.
Committee member Martin Rawson said: "I am very much in favour of this application. I think it is a wonderful opportunity to regenerate this area of the city centre which has become quite run down."
Fellow committee member Tim Prosser aid he feared Derby would have new "ghetto" buildings, adding: "What an application. Do we want to hide Derby Cathedral in a sea of high-rise blocks? Are we going for a high-rise city or not? Personally, I would rather we didn't."
Derbion said its proposals would create new food, leisure and other commercial units on the ground floor of the Eagle Quarter site and regenerate the area.
Committee members said building work could take place some time within the next 10 years.
