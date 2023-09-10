Matlock Bath Illuminations: First event of season held
- Published
Eleven boats decorated with LED lights have taken to the River Derwent for the first illuminations display of the season.
The Matlock Bath Illuminations take place in the Derbyshire village for eight weekends each autumn.
Matlock's lights were first displayed 126 years ago for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.
Derbyshire Dales District Council said the illuminations usually attracted at least 100,000 people.
The 11 boats have been designed to appeal to children, with themes like Peppa Pig and Doctor Who.
They were created by members of the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders' Association.
Steve Flitter, leader of Matlock Town Council, said: "The Illuminations have a long and proud history, which we as a council are delighted to maintain."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.