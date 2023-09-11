Derby: Woman and boy injured in crash after police chase
- Published
A woman and a boy have been injured in a crash following a police pursuit in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said it was called to reports of an alleged drink driver in Wyndham Street, Alvaston, at 14:00 BST on Friday.
The force said officers followed a black Vauxhall Zafira which later crashed into a blue Volkswagen Touran.
The woman driving the Touran was seriously injured and remains in hospital.
The boy, who is in his mid-teens, was also taken to hospital but has been discharged and is recovering at home, the police said.
A 44-year-old man from Derby was arrested at the scene of the crash in Osmaston Park Road and later charged with failing to provide a sample of breath, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking.
He was further charged with driving without insurance and a licence as well as using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and criminal damage.
He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded to prison.
Derbyshire Police said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) were notified of the crash because it happened after a pursuit.
