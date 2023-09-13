'I was gobsmacked by Northern Lights over Derbyshire'
The vivid colours of aurora borealis have been captured on camera in the skies above Derbyshire.
Thomas Walker went out to see the natural phenomenon in the early hours of Wednesday near his home close to Kedleston Hall.
He said it was the first time he had seen the aurora.
"I jumped up and said: 'Oh my gosh'. I couldn't believe what I was seeing," he said.
The Northern Lights appear when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with energetic charged particles from the Sun, creating light.
The display was also seen in other parts of the country.
Keen photographer Mr Walker said the display was just about visible to the naked eye and he was "very tired and overwhelmed" after photographing it.
"It was a spectacular display that started at about 00:30 BST and lasted for about one hour," he said.
While the aurora can happen all year round, dark skies are needed to be able to see it.
Sightings are much rarer during summer in the northern hemisphere when there are only a few hours of darkness.
Photographer Iain Greenwood managed to capture the aurora in Earl Sterndale, the Peak District.
