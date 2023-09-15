Duffield Scarecrow Trail: Models line streets at annual arts festival
More than 80 scarecrows have lined the streets of a Derbyshire village during an annual arts festival.
The Magical Duffield Scarecrow Trail features a display of creatively crafted scarecrows, each with its own unique charm and personality.
The trail, which is part of the Duffield Arts Festival, will take place until Sunday and is free.
This year's event features models including characters from Gulliver's Travels, Beowulf and Red Riding Hood.
Returning for its seventh year, the festival includes scarecrows in neighbouring Hazelwood for the first time.
