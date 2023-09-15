Derbyshire: Crews tackle large barn fire
Residents have been told to keep their doors and windows shut as firefighters are tackling a large barn fire.
Four crews, an aerial ladder platform and a water carrier went to the blaze in Main Street, in Milton, Derbyshire, at about 10:50 BST on Friday.
The fire service said it expected to remain at the scene for several hours.
No injuries have been reported and a cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
