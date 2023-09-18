Derby: Work to start on revamp of city centre streets
Work to revamp two busy streets in Derby city centre is due to begin.
Derby City Council said its plans to upgrade Victoria Street and Albert Street would improve their appearance and make them easier to use for cyclists and pedestrians.
It said it hoped it would encourage people to drive less in the city centre, reducing traffic pollution.
Some disruption is expected from Monday and throughout the works which are likely to run until autumn 2024.
The council said both streets would be repaved, footpaths widened and cycle paths improved with more cycle stands added.
The scheme aims to make the area greener and remove street clutter, the council said, in an effort to better connect the St Peter's Quarter and Cathedral Quarter.
The one-way system from the bus station to the Wardwick, a temporary measure introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, will also be made permanent.
Bus stops and streetlights will also be improved.
The council said resurfacing works would take place during evenings and at weekends to keep road closures and disruption to a minimum.
The project is part of Nottingham and Derby's Transforming Cities programme which received £161m from the government to improve travel and transport in the cities.