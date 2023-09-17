Belper: Arrest after men injured in town centre assault
- Published
Two men have been taken to hospital after being assaulted in Belper town centre.
Derbyshire Constabulary said officers were called to a report of a man damaging shops in King Street at 10:00 BST on Saturday.
A police cordon was in place around Costa for much of Saturday after a man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
The two injured men were treated for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The force said the 30-year-old suspect remained in custody and it has asked anyone with information or video footage to contact officers.
Costa has been contacted for comment.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.