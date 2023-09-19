HMP Foston Hall: New prison 'apartments' would allow children overnight
Plans have been submitted to build apartments for 50 female prisoners outside the secure boundary of HMP Foston Hall.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said the accommodation at the Derbyshire prison would allow children to stay overnight with their mothers.
More than 350 people have objected to the plans over safety concerns.
South Derbyshire District Council is due to discuss the application at a committee meeting this week.
If approved the two new housing blocks would be built on land currently used as a staff car park.
It would be directly opposite eight homes previously used for prison staff but are now owned and lived in by members of the public.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Foston and Scropton Parish Council objected to the plans due to the impact on the residents in those homes.
It also raised concerns about the safety for the wider community, staffing levels and existing problems with the prison's management.
HMP Foston Hall was given the lowest possible rating of "poor" for safety by HM Chief Inspector of Prisons following an inspection in October and November 2021.
It reported there had been 1,750 incidents of self-harm over one year, which was the highest at any prison in England.
Inspectors also noted violence against staff was higher than at any other women's prison in England and Wales and that prisoners had made 1,000 calls to the Samaritans each month.
The planning application states the prison population is forecast to increase over the next 10 years and the MoJ is aiming to create 20,000 new prison spaces in response.
The additional apartments would increase the prison's capacity to 335 inmates.
The MoJ said prisoners would move there from HMP Foston Hall towards the end of their sentences to ease their transition back into civilian life.
Prisoners would not be allowed visitors apart from children in their family.
There would be CCTV on-site, a controlled front door and a 21:30 curfew.
The council received 87 objection letters from residents opposing the plans.
An online petition has also been set up with more than 350 signatures.
However, council officers have recommended the plans be approved.
They said: "It would be unreasonable for officers to dictate to the Ministry of Justice what is safe and unsafe in terms of assessing prisoners' risk levels.
"It is also considered that having the facility within the secure perimeter or with similar levels of security to the prison defeats the open nature and may undermine the effectiveness of rehabilitation, so a balance needs to be struck."
