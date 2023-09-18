Belper: Man charged after town centre assault
A man has been charged after an alleged assault in a Derbyshire town centre.
Police were called to King Street, Belper, at about 10:00 BST on Saturday, after reports of assaults, theft and damage to businesses.
A 30-year-old man from Belper is due to appear before magistrates later, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault, criminal damage and theft.
A victim injured during the incident has been discharged from hospital.
