Belper: Man taken to hospital after bar attack
A man was taken to hospital with stomach injuries after violence broke out at a bar in a Derbyshire town.
Police said they were called to Monk Bar in King Street, Belper, just after 21:35 BST on Saturday.
An ambulance was called and a man was taken to hospital for treatment, the force said.
A 26-year-old man from Belper was subsequently charged with wounding with intent and possession of suspected Class A and Class B drugs.
Derbyshire Police said he was due to appear before magistrates on Monday.
The force added they were not linking the incident to an assault on the same street earlier in the day.
