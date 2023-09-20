Ashbourne's 'famous' five miles of bunting needs to be replaced
- Published
A campaign has been launched to raise money to replace five miles (7.5km) of red, white and blue bunting which decorates a Derbyshire town.
The display, which has been a fixture in Ashbourne for nearly 40 years, has become brittle through weather damage.
Volunteers who look after the bunting said it was local landmark which attracted shoppers and tourists.
They hope to raise £8,000 to replace it in time for the town's Royal Shovetide Football match in February.
'It's a spectacle'
Chairman of Ashbourne Street Bunting Sean Clayton said: "We are looking to buy around 12,000 metres (39,370ft) but bunting costs a lot more than you would think.
"It was last replaced 10 years ago but when we took it down to store it for the winter this year we could see it had become very brittle.
"We want to get plastic webbing which will be tough and durable and, we hope, will last us another decade.
Mr Clayton told the BBC: "£8,000 is a lot but when you think of the footfall the bunting draws in and the benefit to businesses, it's not that much.
"Ashbourne is famous for three things; traffic at school time, Shrovetide [football] and its bunting."
He added: "Some other towns do have bunting but very little - we have five miles of it.
"It's a spectacle to look at and it brings people to the town."
Ashbourne Town Council has offered £3,000 towards the cost and Mr Clayton said he was grateful for the help, but it will not stretch far.
He added: "We have to pay £500 each year for insurance, new flags and poles have cost £900 so that gets swallowed up quickly.
"We have an online fundraising page and I'm hoping people will see how special the bunting makes Ashbourne and chip in what they can."
So far more than £400 has been pledged and Mr Clayton said he hoped to have enough money to place an order by November for it to be ready by Shrovetide.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.