HMP Foston Hall: Council approves expansion of prison
- Published
Plans to expand a women's prison in Derbyshire have been approved.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) wants to build two open prison units at HMP Foston Hall, near Sudbury, to accommodate 50 extra prisoners.
South Derbyshire District Council granted permission at a committee meeting on Wednesday despite receiving more than 400 objections.
The MoJ said it would continue to engage with residents over their concerns.
The additional units will increase the prison's capacity to 335 inmates.
The new apartment blocks will be built on land used as a staff car park outside the prison's secure boundary and opposite nearby eight homes.
Foston and Scropton Parish Council had objected to the plans due to the impact on the residents in those homes.
Wendy Lamb, who lives near the prison and started a petition opposing the plans, said they would be "significantly affected" by the new units.
There were also concerns about the safety for the wider community.
Speaking to BBC Radio Derby after the meeting, some residents said they felt "angry" and "annoyed" by the decision.
One said: "Yes, we have always been next to a prison but 50 more people potentially and lots more cars going in our private cul-de-sac area that haven't been before is an added risk for both health and safety, our wellbeing, our mental states."
The Prison Service said inmates would move from the secure prison building to the apartments towards the end of their sentences.
A MoJ spokesperson said: "We will continue to engage with residents and local stakeholders following the council's planning decision."
