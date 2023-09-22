Alstom: Derby council calls for decisive action over train jobs
A potential threat to hundreds of jobs at a Derby factory has prompted the city council to call on the government to take "swift and decisive action"
Earlier this month it was confirmed train builder Alstom could lay off workers due to a gap in its orders.
A motion calling on the government to make more contracts available for tender was supported unanimously.
The Department for Transport said it was in contact with Alstom over a "sustainable future" for the site.
About 2,000 posts could be at risk as current orders only run until early 2024 and contracts to built trains for HS2 have been pushed back until 2026.
At a meeting on Wednesday, Derby City Council leader Baggy Shanker moved the motion and insisted it was not a way of forcing competitive contracts to be given to Alstom but was to ensure the factory was given the opportunity to compete for new projects.
He said the aim was to write a "powerful" letter to the government and for the city to unite to support Alstom workers.
"Alstom is not asking for a bail-out, they are not asking for guaranteed orders to come forward but what they are looking at is asking the Government to bring forward tenders.
"They need to be brought forward with a sense of urgency. The reality is inevitable - if these tenders do not come forward there will be redundancies in Derby", he said.
The Department of Transport told the Local Democracy Reporting Service Alstom was currently able to bid for "live procurements" in the market.
A spokesperson said: "Rail manufacturing plays an important role in growing the UK economy and delivering better services for passengers. The Government remains committed to supporting the entire sector.
"We remain in contact with Alstom as it develops a sustainable future for its Derby site."
The department added there were currently live procurements being run by Northern, Chiltern and Southeastern.
This competition process is open for all manufacturers including Alstom.
