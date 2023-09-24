South Derbyshire District Council passes eco-emergency motion
- Published
A council has declared an ecological emergency over an ongoing threat to an area's wildlife and ecosystems.
South Derbyshire District Council passed a motion to ensure ecology was a "key consideration" in decisions and commit to a number of measures to "help restore the natural world".
The council's district has more than 2,390 hectares of green space and a third of the National Forest.
It said it had pledged to recognise nature's "essential role" in society.
The motion, which was proposed by independent councillor Amy Wheelton, included a "statement of intent" for the council to enhance and restore natural landscape and resist the destruction of such habitats through a considered and sustainable local planning policy.
Council leader Robert Pearson said the welfare of South Derbyshire and its residents was the authority's "primary concern, which is why I am proud to support this motion to declare an ecological emergency".
"I will work with fellow councillors and officers over the coming weeks and months to make sure the ecology of the district is a key consideration of decisions that we make," he added.
Declaring the ecological crisis means that the council will be implementing Biodiversity Net Gain in November, a tool which means developers must ensure habitats on a site are in a better state than before work began.
This will be enforced alongside the council's nature recovery strategies.
Highlighting the grave decline in biodiversity is a critical phase in reversing the downward trend whilst work on the ground continues, the council said.
