Christmas Island: Nuclear veteran disappointed by posted medal
- Published
A veteran who was stationed on Christmas Island during nuclear weapon tests has said he is disappointed by the manner in which he received a military medal.
John Ward worked on the island as a short-hand typist for two years in the 1950s.
He received a medal for his service, but it was sent through the post.
The 86-year-old said he thought he thought those involved deserved "a proper thank you".
Mr Ward, from New Whittington near Chesterfield, said he was present on the island when a number of bombs were dropped.
"I was frightened actually," he said.
"We got the flash of the bomb and we got the heat from the bomb and we got the wind blast directly hitting us."
In November 2022, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that a new medal would be created to commemorate contributions by members of the armed forces, scientists and local employees from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Kiribati.
They will be awarded to surviving veterans who were involved but also posthumously to those who have since died, if their families apply.
Despite announcing the award last year, some had not received the medal until a plea was make in the House of Commons last week.
A number of medals have since been sent in the post
"The postman delivered the medal in a big envelope, but nobody said thank you to us," Mr Ward said.
"I think they've taken advantage to us, not saying a proper thank you to us for what we did because I think we deserve more recognition.
"I'm disappointed actually. I gave two years of my life and nobody's recognised what we really did."
A spokesperson for the government said: "We are pleased to mark the significant contribution of our nuclear test veterans with this new medal.
"It is standard practice for veterans to receive their medals, including campaign medals, in this way."
