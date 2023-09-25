Derby keeper Josh Vickers pays heartfelt tribute to wife
- Published
Derby goalkeeper Josh Vickers has paid an emotional tribute to his wife who has died of cancer less than four months after they were married.
The 27-year-old former Lincoln and Rotherham keeper confirmed on social media that Laura passed away on Tuesday.
"Laura is the strongest, bravest and most loving person I have ever met," he said.
"We have cried, laughed and danced our way through some tough times."
Vickers' Derby team-mates showed their support by holding up his shirt at their game on Saturday.
Alongside a picture of the couple on their wedding day, Vickers, who started his career at Arsenal, wrote: "I have written and unwritten this so many times and still can't find the right words to say and don't know if I ever will.
"On Tuesday evening my wife lost her long battle against cancer…
"Laura is the strongest, bravest and most loving person I have ever met. Even though everything she was going through, she continued to smile, never letting anything get in the way of having a good time and making a lifetime of memories."
Derby County and and his former clubs also posted messages of condolence.
