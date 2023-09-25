Belper: Man charged with murdering four-month-old baby
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering his ex-partner's baby.
Police said they were called to a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at Acorn Drive, Belper, Derbyshire, just before 22:50 GMT on 2 January 2022.
Elijah Shemwell, who was four months old, was taken to hospital by ambulance but died three days later.
Police said Carl Alesbrook - who was in a relationship with Elijah's mother at the time - had just been charged with his murder.
Mr Alesbrook, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, was also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm to Elijah in the days leading up to his death.
Elijah's mother India Shemwell has been charged with cruelty to a person under 16.
The 22-year-old, of Rose Hill Street, Derby, has been released on police bail.
Police said Mr Alesbrook had been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
