Derby: Man taken to hospital after serious assault
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted in a Derby street.
Officers went to reports of a serious incident in Peet Street at about 10:50 BST on Tuesday.
A large police presence is currently at the scene, and a block of flats has been cordoned off.
Derbyshire Police says emergency services remain at the scene and has asked members of the public to avoid the area.
