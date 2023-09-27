Teenager arrested after three boys stabbed in Derby
A teenager has been arrested after three boys were stabbed in Derby.
Police were called to a property in Stenson Road, in the Sunny Hill area, just after 00:20 BST on Sunday to reports of an assault.
A total of five boys, all in their teens, were treated at the scene, with three taken to hospital with stab wounds.
No more details of the suspect have been released but he has been bailed, Derbyshire Police confirmed.
The force said none of the injuries were life-threatening or life-changing, but officers have appealed for witnesses while investigations are ongoing.
