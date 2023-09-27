Kellie Poole: Woman's cold water therapy death concerns coroner
- Published
A coroner at the inquest of a woman who died after cold water therapy has expressed his concern at the lack of regulation of the activity.
Kellie Poole, 39, died on 25 April 2022 after collapsing back into the River Goyt in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire.
The inquest heard an undiagnosed heart condition and immersion in cold water "likely" prompted a cardiac arrest.
But Peter Nieto said he found no aspect of the running of the session had contributed to her death.
The court had heard cold water immersion activities are unregulated, with no legal requirement for written risk assessments or waiver forms, but organiser Kevin O'Neill had verbally asked Ms Poole whether she had any existing health conditions.
Mr Nieto, senior coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, said this lack of oversight was a "concern", and that he would issue a prevention of future deaths report to raise the issue after Ms Poole's mother called for action.
He said: "Kellie had an undiagnosed and in fact completely unknown cardiac condition.
"Mr O'Neill had asked her if she had any heart conditions which would preclude cold water immersion.
"She was totally unaware.
"I don't see any reason on the evidence why cold water immersion should not have proceeded."
Recording his conclusion, Mr Nieto said: "Kellie died due to sudden cardiac arrhythmia triggered by immersion in cold water which likely became unsurvivable due to an undiagnosed, pre-existing heart condition.
"It is likely that the cold water triggered her heart to go out of rhythm, which then led her to go into sudden cardiac death.
"It is likely that the heart condition prevented recovery."
The two-day inquest at Chesterfield Coroner's Court had heard Ms Poole, from Droylsden in Tameside, Greater Manchester, had joined the session having never previously complained of health problems.
She said she had a headache after entering the water before falling forward, with attempts made to revive her after she was pulled from the water.
The water temperature on the day of her death was recorded as 10.7C (51.3F).
Both Ms Poole's mother, Diane Service, and Mr O'Neill had earlier called for more oversight for cold water therapy.
Ms Service said: "It is a change that needs to come very soon. It is too late for Kellie, but not for someone else."
Mr O'Neill told the inquest: "There is not enough regulation, I wholeheartedly agree with that.
"I have witnessed every reaction possible in the cold in the last three years and it does need regulating."
