Derby: Man remains in critical condition after stabbing
- Published
A man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Derby remains in a critical but stable condition.
Derbyshire Police said a man was stabbed in Laverstoke Court, off Peet Street, at about 10:50 BST on Tuesday.
Two men, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
One man has been released on bail while the second man remains in police custody while inquiries continue, the force added.
Detectives said those involved were understood to be known to each other and that there was no wider threat to the public.
The attack took place at a building that is currently being used as an asylum seeker centre.
A police presence remains at Laverstoke Court as investigations continue and high-visibility patrols are also taking place.
Insp Sally Dachtler said: "Inquiries are ongoing and we have made significant arrests in relation to this incident."
