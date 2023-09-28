Derby teacher denies sexually assaulting young girls
A primary school teacher has appeared in court to deny sexually assaulting two young girls.
Alex Withey is accused of assaulting the girls, both under 13, by touching them at Lakeside Primary Academy in London Road, Alvaston, Derby.
At Derby Crown Court, the 29-year-old, of Oulton Close, Derby, was told he will face trial on 7 April 2025.
Judge Shaun Smith KC noted the trial was some way off, but said it was down to the number of cases.
Mr Withey was given conditional bail.
Adjourning proceedings, the judge said: "I'm afraid your trial is a long way off. It is in April 2025, well over a year away.
"But this is just the way things are at the moment with the number of these cases that the courts have."
The Harmony Trust, which runs the Lakeside academy, had previously confirmed Mr Withey no longer works for them.
