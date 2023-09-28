Derby: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said a man was attacked in Laverstoke Court, off Peet Street, at about 10:50 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken with life-threatening injuries to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
Alfid Kalid, 24, of Peet Street, Derby, has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later on Thursday.
A second man, in his 20s, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on bail.
The building, which used to be a university halls of residence, has been used as an asylum seeker centre.
