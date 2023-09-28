Man arrested in Derby after indecent exposure at railway station
A man has been arrested after reports of a series of indecent exposures at a railway station in Derbyshire.
British Transport Police (BTP) said a man had exposed himself five times on platforms at Derby railway station and onboard a train.
The incident happened on 3 September at around 11:30 BST. The force said a 26-year-old man remained on bail pending further inquiries.
BTP appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
The suspect was described as black, of medium build with short dark hair, wearing grey casual clothing.
