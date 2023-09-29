Long Eaton: Police investigation after fire damages 5G mast
Police are investigating a fire that damaged a 5G phone mast in a Derbyshire town.
Firefighters were called to Wilsthorpe Road in Long Eaton at 23:27 BST on Thursday and extinguished flames on the 10m (33ft) mast.
Derbyshire Police said it was contacted by the fire service over concerns the structure had become unsafe.
The force said it was trying to establish if the fire was deliberately started.
A police spokeswoman said: "Wilsthorpe Road remains closed while the mast is assessed, and any work needed to make it safe is completed.
"An investigation is ongoing to establish if the fire was started deliberately."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.
