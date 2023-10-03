Clay Cross: Pair jailed after man stabbed during pub fight
- Published
Two men have been jailed after another man was stabbed multiple times at a Derbyshire pub.
Police said they were called to a fight at The New Cannon in Thanet Street, Clay Cross, in the early hours of 24 December 2022.
The victim, in his 30s, was treated in hospital for serious injuries to his torso.
Keegan Hanley and Mark Shaw, both from Chesterfield, were sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
Hanley, 28, of Masefield Avenue, Holmewood, admitted wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was jailed for four years and six months, and given three years on extended licence.
Shaw, 45, previously known as Mark Hanley, of Beech Way, Danesmoor, admitted two counts of actual bodily harm and was jailed for one year and eight months.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.