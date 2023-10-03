Green light for new Derbyshire music festival
Plans for a new three-day music festival in Derbyshire have been given the go-ahead by a council.
Fox Festival is due to be held at Kenslow Farm, near Middleton-by-Youlgrave, in July.
Applicant Roxy Webster said she expected about 1,000 people to attend the first event but she hoped to host up to 4,999 in the future.
The festival was approved by Derbyshire Dales District Council's licensing committee on Monday.
Ms Webster said the long-term aim was for the festival to have a net-zero carbon footprint, with innovations including wooden toilet cubicles and a bike-powered stage.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said environmental health officers at the council had objected to the application as the site already hosted two summer festivals.
They said the officers were concerned about disruption caused to the site and surrounding area between June and August.
However, the application was given the green light on the condition there was a mandatory gap of 28 days between each festival.
