Image caption Greenwood became a heroin addict at the age of 15, the court was told

A career criminal with a string of burglaries in Devon dating back more than 15 years has been jailed.

Steven Greenwood, of Nightjar Close, Torquay, stole from one woman after tricking his way into her home asking for sponsorship for a cancer charity.

Exeter Crown Court was told the 32-year-old had a "fairly spectacular" record of 74 previous offences and 22 court appearances.

Greenwood admitted to 45 burglaries and was jailed for a total of 21 months.

In another raid, Greenwood ransacked the home of a Torquay woman as she visited her father's grave on the first anniversary of his death.

Heroin 'fund'

Greenwood stole goods including a laptop computer with irreplaceable photos on it.

Police found his DNA in blood on a laundry bag at the burglary - and it was also found on a cigarette he had smoked at his cancer-con victim's home.

Greenwood pleaded guilty to both those burglaries and asked for a further 43 offences to be taken into consideration.

The court was told since Greenwood's crime spree began in 1994, he had got away with goods worth about £22,000.

Defence lawyer Joss Ticehurst said his client had been a heroin addict since the age of 15 and had stolen to fund his habit.