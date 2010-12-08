Image caption Christopher Farrell was fired in episode eight of the current Apprentice series

A former contestant in the BBC business talent show The Apprentice has been charged with fraud offences.

Mortgage broker Christopher Farrell, 29, from Wirral, Merseyside, is accused of four counts of fraud by false representation.

He has been bailed to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on 22 December, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The charges follow his arrest in Plymouth on 4 August.

Mr Farrell was fired at the end of the eighth episode of the current series of The Apprentice, which was filmed in autumn 2009.