Part of a thatched roof building in Devon has collapsed after being badly damaged in a fire.

Emergency crews were alerted to the fire at the detached property in Stockwell Cross, Silverton, Exeter, at about 1715 GMT.

Eight pumping appliances, along with an aerial platform, two foam carriers and a command support unit were called to the scene, the fire service said.

Power and water engineers, as well as police, also attended.

There have been no reports of any injuries.