Image caption Torbay is aiming to cut the rate of teenage pregnancies to 86 by 2013

Health chiefs in Torbay say there is a "glimmer of hope" after a drop in the number of teenage girls having abortions in Torbay.

The number of terminations fell from 86 in 2008 to 58 in 2010 according to Torbay Care Trust.

The trust said that showed that fewer girls had been getting pregnant.

It has invested £250,000 in improving sexual health services for teenagers and believes the work is starting to pay off.

Debbie Stark of Torbay Care Trust said: "We are seeing a glimmer of good news.

"There are less girls getting pregnant."

In 2008, the borough's rate of 64.9 pregnancies per 1,000 women aged 15-17 was the ninth highest in England and Wales.

According to the latest available figures, the rate fell to 55.3 per 1,000 in 2009, a total of 131 conceptions.

The average rate for England was 36.3 per 1,000, or about 86, which is Torbay's target for 2013.

Ms Stark said the £250,000 put into clinics, contraception and outreach services had been "well spent".