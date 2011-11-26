Image caption Mr Thompson was last seen on CCTV at Newton Abbot railway station

The disappearance of a 56-year-old man from Plymouth is causing growing concern to police.

Keith Thompson, who has mild learning difficulties, went missing from his Devon home two weeks ago.

The last sighting was a CCTV image taken at Newton Abbot railway station on Sunday 13 November.

Det Insp Steve Brownlow said Mr Thompson was a "creature of habit" and his disappearance was "completely out of character".

'Insular lifestyle'

Mr Thompson lives on his own in the St Budeaux area of the city, but he does receive a degree of support from his brother and sister - who also live in Plymouth - and his employer.

"Keith has a fairly insular lifestyle that surrounds his workplace, home and local social club," Det Insp Brownlow told BBC News.

"He would always normally phone in if he wasn't going to be at work or even if he wasn't going to his social club.

"He's worked for Vi-Springs for more than 30 years - and is well known and well liked.

"This is really, really out of character."

CCTV images show Mr Thompson travelled to Teignmouth and Newton Abbot last weekend, but although he was last seen at Newton Abbot train station it is not known whether he returned to Plymouth.

It is the first time Mr Thompson has disappeared. Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police.