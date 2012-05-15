Devon police car collision investigated
A crash involving a marked police car in which a driver suffered serious leg injuries is being investigated.
A Ford Ka and a Ford Focus patrol car collided at 23:15 BST near Modbury, Devon, on Friday. Police said their car had not been responding to an incident.
The car driver was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for treatment. The police driver suffered minor injuries.
Devon and Cornwall Police are carrying out an investigation.
