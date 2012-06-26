Exeter crash victim named as Steven Davidson-Hackett
A 20-year-old motorcyclist who died after being involved in a collision with a van in Exeter has been named as Steven Davidson-Hackett.
Mr Davidson-Hackett died after the collision on Ludwell Lane on 23 June.
His family called him a "beautiful young man" whose character "warmed the hearts" of all those who knew him.
Two 24-year-old men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have been released on bail until 22 August.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
