Man's body found at Beacon Point beach
- Published
A man's body has been found on a beach in north Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the discovery was made at Beacon Point, Ilfracombe, on Monday at about 14:30 BST.
The force helicopter and an RNLI lifeboat were involved in the recovery of the body.
A police spokesman said an investigation had started in an attempt to establish the man's identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.