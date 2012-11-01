BBC News

Teenager killed in Devon crash

Published

An 18-year-old man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on the A358 at Musbury in east Devon.

The crash happened at 22:20 GMT on Wednesday when a Porsche was in collision with a Peugeot van.

Emergency services attended but the teenager, who was driving the Porsche, died at the scene. The 44-year-old van driver and a passenger escaped serious injury.

The road was closed overnight and reopened at 06:15.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.