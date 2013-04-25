HMS Torbay nuclear submarine evacuated
A nuclear submarine in Devonport dockyard had to be evacuated after a fire broke out while maintenance work was being carried out.
About 55 people had to leave when the fire broke out as welding was being done on the outside of the Trafalgar class submarine, said the Royal Navy.
The "small fire" among protective blankets was put out within five minutes by a fire crew, it said.
The Royal Navy said no-one was injured and an investigation would take place.
It added the submarine had not been damaged.
Early warning system
A Royal Navy spokesman said: "Before the fire service arrived, the fire was put out by a member of the Royal Navy crew in response to an alert by the duty watch.
"In accordance with normal procedure, the submarine was evacuated of crew and contractor workers, numbering about 55.
"They later returned to the submarine after the fire service gave the all-clear having checked the area for further risk of fire.
"The early warning system on board and on-going training of the crew and contractors restricted the fire to a very small event."
He also said the investigation will aim to "learn lessons" to avoid similar incidents.