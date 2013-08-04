Image caption The road has been closed while investigations continue

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 19-year-old motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car in Devon.

The dead man, from Buckfast, was riding with two other motorcyclists along Kings Ash Road, Paignton, at about 02:00 BST when the crash happened.

A 37-year-old man from Trelissick Road, Paignton, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The road has been closed while investigations continue.

The motorcyclist, who has not been named, was treated by paramedics at the scene but died later at Torbay Hospital.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted in the next few days, police said.

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed any incidents involving a red VW Golf and a motorbike on either Totnes Road or Kings Ash Road between 01:00 BST and 02:00 BST.