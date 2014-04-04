Diesel spill Truro commuter route reopens
A key commuter route into Truro which was closed after a huge diesel spill has reopened.
The A390 was shut from Chiverton Cross to Threemilestone after about 700 litres (155 gallons) of diesel spilled onto the road at Penstraze from a combine harvester at 06:15 BST.
Police and fire crews were called to the scene to stem and contain the leak.
Cornwall Council said it was urging people to drive slowly as parts may still be slippery.
Mike Peters, from Cornwall Council contractor Cormac, said workers had dealt with a 200-300m (650ft-985ft) section which had been affected by the "fairly major spillage".
