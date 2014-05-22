Crowds gather for the 2014 Devon County Show
The Devon County Show, which attracts around 100,000 visitors each year, is under way near Exeter.
The Devon County Showground features more than 1,400 sheep, 300 alpacas, numerous angora and dairy goats - and bees, pigeons, poultry, rabbits, guinea pigs and dogs
The three-day event showcases modern and vintage farming vehicles
The 119th Devon County Show is being held at the Westpoint showground near Exeter
For anyone showing animals at the showground it is an early start, with classes beginning at 07:00 BST
Westpoint Hall is transformed into Devon’s largest temporary cattle building, housing up to 600 beef and dairy cattle
Organisers say the real stars of the show are the hundreds of animals that compete for a variety of awards
The show is also home to traditional local craftspeople, with stands offering locally made items including headwear. It showcases lace makers, quilters, spinners, dyers and weavers
Heavy downpours overnight had saturated some of the fields where visitors park. Some vehicles had to be towed onto the site
Devon farming and food are at the heart of the show, which runs until 24 May