Crowds gather for the 2014 Devon County Show

  • 22 May 2014

The Devon County Show, which attracts around 100,000 visitors each year, is under way near Exeter.

  • The showground is home to thousands of animals

    The Devon County Showground features more than 1,400 sheep, 300 alpacas, numerous angora and dairy goats - and bees, pigeons, poultry, rabbits, guinea pigs and dogs

  • Tractors at the showground

    The three-day event showcases modern and vintage farming vehicles

  • Devon County Show 2014

    The 119th Devon County Show is being held at the Westpoint showground near Exeter

  • Cattle at the showground

    For anyone showing animals at the showground it is an early start, with classes beginning at 07:00 BST

  • A calf on the first day of the Devon County Show

    Westpoint Hall is transformed into Devon’s largest temporary cattle building, housing up to 600 beef and dairy cattle

  • Horses at the Devon County Show

    Organisers say the real stars of the show are the hundreds of animals that compete for a variety of awards

  • Locally made hats

    The show is also home to traditional local craftspeople, with stands offering locally made items including headwear. It showcases lace makers, quilters, spinners, dyers and weavers

  • Muddy start

    Heavy downpours overnight had saturated some of the fields where visitors park. Some vehicles had to be towed onto the site

  • Devon County Show 2014

    Devon farming and food are at the heart of the show, which runs until 24 May

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites