Woman trapped under tractor in Devon flown to hospital
- 29 June 2014
A woman trapped under an overturned tractor in Devon has been flown to hospital by air ambulance.
The incident happened at about 09:30 BST at Atworthy Cross near Bradworthy.
Fire crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service used hydraulic rescue equipment to release her.
The extent of her injuries are unknown.