Woman trapped under tractor in Devon flown to hospital

  • 29 June 2014

A woman trapped under an overturned tractor in Devon has been flown to hospital by air ambulance.

The incident happened at about 09:30 BST at Atworthy Cross near Bradworthy.

Fire crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service used hydraulic rescue equipment to release her.

The extent of her injuries are unknown.

