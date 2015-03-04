Exeter stabbing stalker Joseph Willis in sentence appeal
- Published
A stalker jailed for trying to murder his victim following a five-year campaign of harassment will have an appeal against his life sentence heard on 10 March.
Joseph Willis, 49, from Exeter was convicted last July of attempting to murder neighbour Helen Pearson, 34.
He was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court to serve a minimum of 13 years.
Judges at the Royal Courts of Justice in London can uphold the sentence or reduce it.
Willis repeatedly stabbed Ms Pearson in the neck and face with a pair of scissors near St Bartholomew's Cemetery in Exeter in October 2013.
Willis's trial heard he vandalised Ms Pearson's flat and car and daubed abusive messages on the streets around her house because she refused to go with him to see a band.
